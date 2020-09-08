Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ahmed Toure ready to rejoin Kotoko if they approach him

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ahmed Simba Toure

Burkinabe striker Ahmed Toure has said that he does not have a problem rejoining Asante Kotoko as he continues his search for a new club.



Toure confirmed he is not contracted to any club and hopes to make a decision on his future in the coming days.



He is currently in his native Ivory Coast, training with former club Asec Mimosa.



Toure said he has been talking with two clubs in Ghana but should Asante Kotoko approach him, he will have no problem resigning for them.



"I am currently in Ivory Coast. I am a free agent, but training with Asec Mimosa just to keep my form," Toure said on Hello FM.



"I have spoken with several clubs and hopefully, by the end of the week, I take a decision on my next move."



"In Ghana, I am speaking with about two clubs. They are good but the final decision will have to come from me."



"It [Kotoko] is my former team so if they approach me I don't have any problem. I will join them," he added.

