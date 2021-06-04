Ahafo Regional Minister to launch Youth Football Talent haunt program

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Honourable George Boakye has said that he will soon launch a program to haunt talents in football and other sporting disciplines in the Region.



He made this known during an interview with the media after he watched a home match between Bechem United and Elimina Sharks which ended in a 1-1 draw in Bechem.



The minister was impressed with the display of talents by the two teams, especially the home team.



He ceased the occasion to advise and encourage the players of Bechem United as well as players across the country to remain focused and disciplined in order to go far with their career.



Honourable George Boakye made it known to the media that he will soon launch a program to haunt football talents in the Ahafo Region.



He explained that he was going to partner with the management of Bechem United, the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority and other key stakeholders to ensure that this vision becomes a reality.



He appealed to stakeholders to buy into his vision since it was one of the best ways to create jobs for the many talented players in remote parts of the Region which otherwise would never be unearthed without this intervention.