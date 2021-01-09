Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Agyenim Boateng’s brace inspires Medeama SC to beat Aduana Stars 2-1

Agyenim Boateng was on target for Medeama

Attacker Agyenim Boateng netted a brace on Saturday afternoon to inspire his Medeama SC side to a 2-1 win against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



A bright start from the hosts on the afternoon saw the team taking the lead in the 16th minute when striker Isaac Agyenim Boateng scored with a fine effort.



Unable to protect the lead, it took just 16 minutes for the away team to restore parity. Hardworking attacker Bright Adjei found the back of the net with a well-taken strike in the 26th minute that gave the Medeama SC goalkeeper no chance of saving.



With neither side not able to add to their goals, they went into the break on level pegging and all to play for in the second half.



In the fierce contest that ensued between the two teams in the second half, Medeama SC came out tops.



The home team cruised to a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes courtesy of a second goal from Isaac Agyenim Boateng that saw him complete his brace while earning all points for the Yellow and Mauves.



The win on matchday eight of the ongoing season sees Medeama SC climbing to 7th on the Ghana Premier League standings.