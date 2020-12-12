Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Agyenim Boateng gives Medeama SC first season win in Cape Coast

The win is Coach Samuel Boadu’s first of the season

Medeama SC on Saturday registered their first win of the 2020/21 season after a hard-fought win against Ebusua Dwarfs at the cape coast stadium.



The away side dominated the game from the blast of the whistle and should have taken the lead as early as the seventh minute through a Kwasi Donsu free-kick. But that was beautifully curtailed by Ebusua Dwarfs goalkeeper Razak Issah.



Kwasi Donsu, Kwadwo Asamoah and Godfred Abban started for Medeama at the expense of Agyenim Boateng, Eric Kwakwa and Abdul Basit.



Ebusua Dwarfs, the home side had gone two games at home without defeat, after drawing 2-2 with Elmina Sharks and beating Berekum Chelsea 1-0 on matchday three.



Captain Dennis Korsah’s worked very hard on the day in search of a win against a side they have always struggled to overcome. But that came to nought.



The game travelled for 82 minutes without a goal, until substitute Agyenim Boateng netted for Medeama SC to register his first goal of the season. The goal was all Medeama SXC needed to win their first game of the season having gone three games without a win.



The mauves and yellows drew their first game of the season (1-1) with Accra Great Olympics before losing (2-1) to Dreams FC at Dawu. They did not play on matchday four as the game against Asante Kotoko was postponed as a result of the latter’s participation in the CAF Champions League.



The win is Coach Samuel Boadu’s first of the season.





