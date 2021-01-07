Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Agyemang-Badu wants Ghana to deal with set-pieces to win AFCON

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes Ghana can end the continental trophy drought if we are able to deal with issues regarding set-pieces.



The Black Stars AFCON trophy drought has prolonged for 38 years and according to Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, the country can only win the trophy by dealing with set-pieces.



Ghana has come close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade, 2010 Angola losing to Egypt in the finals, and in 2015 Equatorial Guinea- Gabon as the Stars lost to Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout.



Asked if he believes in spiritualties in football after failing to win the AFCON trophy, he said, “Our confidence level when it comes to set-pieces is low but what I will say is that, any country that wins the Africa Cup of Nations needs to be good on set-pieces.”



“Herve Renard won all his AFCON from set-pieces. He realized he was not good in open play so he decided to learn and take advantage of set-pieces and it paid off. So I think we need to learn from it as a country.”



“I am not too convinced about Spiritualties since I got to know football but we need to learn certain things,” he told Angel FM.