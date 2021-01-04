Agyemang Badu set sights on becoming Udinese scout in Africa

Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he’d love to be a scout for Udinese in Africa.
Badu called time in his on his international career last week after failing to earn a call-up into the Ghana national team for the past three years.
The 30-year-old barely played over the past year, having been hospitalised last summer with a pulmonary embolism – blood clot in his lungs.
However, the former FIFA U-20 winner says he won’t necessarily play on for long and is already considering his post-retirement options.
“Coaching is an option but I would love to be a scout for a club. If I can be a scout for Udinese in Africa, it will be very wonderful,” he told Joy FM.
“I have a good relationship with the Udinese so I can speak to them and see how it goes. I know a lot of coaches in a lot of clubs.”
“Coaching is my second option. I am not ready to be a CEO of a club because I don’t have experience in that level.”
Badu scored the winning sudden death penalty on 16 October 2009 in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final against Brazil. The penalty made Ghana the first African nation to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
