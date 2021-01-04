Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Agyemang Badu set sights on becoming Udinese scout in Africa

Agyemang Badu called time on his international career last week

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he’d love to be a scout for Udinese in Africa.



Badu called time in his on his international career last week after failing to earn a call-up into the Ghana national team for the past three years.



The 30-year-old barely played over the past year, having been hospitalised last summer with a pulmonary embolism – blood clot in his lungs.



However, the former FIFA U-20 winner says he won’t necessarily play on for long and is already considering his post-retirement options.



“Coaching is an option but I would love to be a scout for a club. If I can be a scout for Udinese in Africa, it will be very wonderful,” he told Joy FM.



“I have a good relationship with the Udinese so I can speak to them and see how it goes. I know a lot of coaches in a lot of clubs.”



“Coaching is my second option. I am not ready to be a CEO of a club because I don’t have experience in that level.”



Badu scored the winning sudden death penalty on 16 October 2009 in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final against Brazil. The penalty made Ghana the first African nation to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

