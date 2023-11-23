Agyemang Badu identifies three main reasons for Inaki Williams’ Black Stars struggles

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed three main factors affecting Inaki Williams in the Black Stars team.



Williams, who switched allegiance to play for the four-time African champions in June 2022is yet to hit the ground running.



The former Spain international had to wait until his eleventh game before opening his scoring account for the national team.



The Athletic Club attacker scored his first goal for Ghana against Madagascar which propelled the Black Stars to secure maximum points at the Baba Yara Stadium a week ago.



“There are three things now why he is struggling with the national team," Agyemang Badu told Gold Sports.



“He hasn’t adapted to the African terrain, that is one, he needs to help himself is two, and his colleagues need to help him," he added.



Agyemang Badu also believes the African game is more physical, and the playing surfaces can sometimes be horrible.



“The physicality of it and maybe the pitches, it’s not hundred percent about the pitches, but you know how our pitches are," he continued.



“So I just brought that one in because of where he is coming from and his mentality. Apart from the pitches, which are not too much important in this aspect, his physicality level, or I think he needs to add something a bit up looking at the Spanish League how it is and coming to African terrain, which is very physical a bit."