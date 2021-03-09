Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Agyemang-Badu describes Matthew Anim Cudjoe's trials at Bayern Munich as 'needless'

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe(M)

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has described Matthew Anim Cudjoe’s trials at Bayern Munich as ‘needless’.



The 19-year-old dominated the headlines following his impressive display with Asante Kotoko.



However, in February 2020, the winger left the shores of the country for trials with the Bundesliga outfit with his agent, Samuel Anim Addo.



Reports in the local media suggest that the Legon Cities winger failed to impress during his trials.



However, Agyeman-Badu questioned the timing of the unsuccessful trials Anim Cudjoe had with Bayern Munich.



"We are all African players, mostly when you go for such unsuccessful trials, you tend to question yourself and your quality,” the former Udinese and Hellas Verona midfielder told Adanseɛ Sports.



"So for me, the timing was wrong but it's not too late. He can still be talked to and managed to refrain from being swollen-headed else he will fade off," he added.



Anim Cudjoe parted ways with Asante Kotoko after the club failed to meet his demands.