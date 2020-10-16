Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Agyemang Badu, George Afriyie pay tribute to Berekum Arsenal CEO, Yakubu Moro

Agyemang Badu spent a season at Arsenal

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has paid tribute to the owner of Berekum Arsenal, Alhaji Yakubu Moro who passed on today, October 16, 2020.



Agyemang Badu is one of many players who passed through the Berekum Arsenal system before reaching the apex of their careers.



Before joining Kotoko in the 2008/2009 season, Badu spent a season at Berekum Arsenal.



Following news of Yakubu Moro’s demise, Agyemang Badu has praised him for the opportunity he gave him.



Badu said that as a show of appreciation for the ‘immense help’ he received from departed football administrator he was planning of donating some sportswear to the club.



“I am very saddened by the death of Alhaji Moro because has really been of immense help to my career. I’m just perturbed and don’t know what to say,” he told Hot FM.



“I have even printed some jersey for them which they will be using for this season. I’m really sad this morning,” he added.



Former GFA Vice President George Afriyie is also mourning the death of the veteran administrator.



George Afriyie says he has been devastated by the loss of a ‘great friend’.



“It is with a heavy heart that I take the news of your sudden demise. You have been a great friend through thick and thin. When I visited you on your sickbed earlier this week I was hopeful of seeing you again but, the news of your demise has left me totally devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with your wife and family as they go through these difficult times. Rest In Perfect Peace Alhaji Yakubu Moro. #RIPYakubuMoro “

