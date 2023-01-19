Agyapong, Simba to start: Annor Walker to make two changes in line up against Sudan

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, is expected to make two changes in his lineup to face Sudan in their second group game at the 2023 Championship of African Nations.



Right-back Augustine Agyapong could replace Augustine Randolph, while Sylvester Simba replaces Gladson Awako, who picked up an injury against Madagascar.



Danlad Ibrahim is expected to be in position behind a back four of Agyapong, Konadu Yiadom, Solomon Adomako, and Denis Korsah.



In the midfield, Kasim Razak, Dominic Nsobila, and David Abagna will form a midfield trio while Simba, Razak Yussif, and Daniel Afiyie Barnieh lead the line in a 4-3-3 formation.



Despite losing their opening game against Madagascar, Ghana will need a win against Sudan to book their qualification for the next round.



This is because all teams in Group C have been awarded 3 points each after Morocco pulled out of the tournament.



The game is set for a 19:00 GMT kickoff time.



EE/BOG