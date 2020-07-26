Sports News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Agitations over disbursement of coronavirus relief fund understandable – George Amoako

Executive Council member of the Ghana FA, George Amoako says he understands the agitations of the clubs over the disbursement of the Covid-19 relief fund.



The Financial Committee of the country’s football governing body released a disbursement plan on how the money will be shared.



Some of the stakeholders have since registered their displeasure with how the FA intend to share the $1.8 from FIFA/CAF forcing the clubs to call for a meeting with the govern body to seek further clarification.



But according to Mr Amoako, the agitations of the clubs over the fund is right due to the hardships they went through as a results of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“I’m not surprised about the agitations amongst the club administrators because they have gone through so much hardship,” he told Asepma FM



The Executive Chairman of King Faisal also touched on why the national teams where allocated some of the funds.



“It’s not true that the Ghana Football Association doesn’t spend on the national teams,” he said.



“The GFA works hand in hand with government when it comes to funding the national teams but we can’t underestimate government’s support,” he added





