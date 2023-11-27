Agents of Al Ahly, two other giant clubs inquire about Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah after Al Ahly game

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama Sporting Club forward, Jonathan Sowah is already attracting interest from a number of top clubs on the African continent after his performance against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.



The highly-rated striker was in action for the Yellow and Mauve outfit on Saturday when the team locked horns with the Egyptian giants in the first group game of the CAF inter-club competition.



Although Medeama SC lost 3-0 at the end of the 90 minutes, the performance of Jonathan Sowah did not go unnoticed.



In the last 24 hours, agents of top clubs on the continent who watched the game have inquired about the player.



There is strong interest from Egyptian sides Al Ahly and Pyramids FC as well as South Africa heavyweight Mamelodi Sundowns according to a report gathered from sources.



Jonathan Sowah is currently one of the top stars in the Ghana Premier League.



In the past year, he has impressed and is now in the roaster of the Black Stars. He was part of the Ghana squad invited by Coach Chris Hughton for the games against Madagascar and Comoros in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Last season, the striker scored 12 goals in 18 appearances to lead Medeama SC to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.