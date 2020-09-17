Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Agent describes Kwadwo Asamoah's link to Cagliari Calcio as 'fake news'

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah

Agent of Kwadwo Asamoah, Edouardo Crnjar has vehemently denied that his client will join Serie A side Cagliari Calcio.



Local media reports within the week suggested that the Black Stars midfielder will join Cagliari for the 2020/2021 campaign from Internazionale Milan.



Kwadwo Asamoah is on his way out of the Milan giants as he is no longer in the plans of manager Antonio Conte for the 2020/2021 season.



He has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce SK before the end of the summer transfer window.



Crnjar spoke to EuroCalcioMercato.net to deny Asamoah's link to Cagliari.



"Asamoah to Cagliari after termination of the contract with Inter? Fake news."

