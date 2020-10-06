'Agent' Patoranking 'wants his share' of Partey's Arsenal transfer fee

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Nigerian music superstar, Patoranking, is demanding a share of Thomas Partey's transfer fee after revealing he started the process of bringing the Ghanaian to London.
The ardent Arsenal fan disclosed a chat between him and the deputy Ghana captain in which he asked Partey to join Arsenal back in June.
Thomas Partey joined the Gunners on a long term deal on transfer deadline, leaving the Nigerian superstar elated.
"Tell Arsenal to cut my check. I started the conversation back in June," he posted on Twitter with the screenshot of their conversation.
Tell @arsenal to cut me my check...I started this conversation since June #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/AKae37N6I2— PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) October 5, 2020
