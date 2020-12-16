Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Age is just a number - Kevin-Prince Boateng on retirement

AC Monza forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

AC Monza forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has pointed out that retirement is still a long way off, saying ‘age is just a number’.



Boateng has established himself as a key cog for AC Monza since he joined from Fiorentina in the offseason.



The 33-year-old was the star of the show during the Red and Whites 5-0 win against Entella on Tuesday.



In the wake of the game, the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward sent a message to his fans worldwide that at 33 he’s not ready for retirement yet.



“Age is just a number, STILL FLYING ”



Boateng has netted 4 goals in 9 matches for AC Monza so far this term.





