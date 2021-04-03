Agbozume Weavers Football Club constitutes a 25-member board

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Agbozume Weavers Football Club

Agbozume Weavers Football Club’s (AWFC) founder Godwin Ahafianyo, Council of Elders (Torgbui Atiani, Dumega Ramson Adafleagbe and Dumega Kwaku Kpedza) and the Interim Management Team (IMT) made up of Carl Pomeyie, Goodnews Dzramedo and Dr Peter Akaba Selassie have finally named a strong 25-member Board of Directors to steer the affairs of the club to success for the next 2 years.



The constitution of the new board follows the successful engagement of all and the expiration of the tenure of the old Board.



The new board comprises members drawn from all spheres of life, spanning different age groups, variety of professions with rich experience who share a commitment to see the club succeed.



According to the newly elected Board Chairman Rowland Dorkenoo, the journey to bring back ‘the original volta pride’ in Ghana is a herculean one but we are ready to make it happen’.



The statement expressed conviction that the new Board will bring ambition and fresh prospective and approaches to the management of the Club.



The members include:



1. Mr Rowland Dorkenoo (Board Chairman)

2. Mr Elolo White (Secretary to the Board)

3. Mr Wisdom Asco Butsormekpor (Finance committee chairman)

4. Mr Prince Dzade (Finance committee member)

5. Mr Carruthers Dzramedo (Finance committee member)

6. Mr Johnny Agbemenu (Finance committee member)

7. Mr Edwin Y. Agbanu (Finance committee member)

8. Mr Mark Yao Tekpah (Media & Publicity committee chairman)

9. Mr Ignatius Alorvor (Media & Publicity committee member)

10. Mr Samuel Olata Adzokpa (Player Management & Welfare committee chairman)

11. Mr Ernest Geraldo (Player management & Welfare committee member)

12. Mr Michael Adaflagbe (Player management & Welfare committee member)

13. Mr Jasper Selassie Bedzrah (Player management & Welfare committee member)

14. Mr John Nyamador (Player management & Welfare committee member)

15. Mr Korbla Lumor (Supporters’ Rep)

16. Mr John Seade (Ex Players’ Rep)

17. Mr Joshua Edem Galley (Old Management’s Rep)

18. Mr John Agbanu

19. Mr Etsey Whegbe

20. Mr Pope Yevoo

21. Lawyer Chris Azumah

22. Mr Kwaku Alormenu

23. Dr Peter Akaba

24. Mr Agbeko Odione Kumordzie

25. Dr. Samuel Awuku



The Board at the first meeting also elected Carl Pomeyie as the Chief Executive Officer of Agbozume Weavers Football Club (AWFC) to help manage the internal and external affairs of the club.



In his response, he highlighted getting the team out of the relegation zone before the end of the season as his immediate task and believes the passionate board members will support fully.



He further acknowledged our first sponsor Alive Natural Mineral Water for the supply of their products to the club till the end of 2020/2021 division one league season. He finally assured all of their efforts by the appointment of a new head coach Salifu Habibu.



Agbozume Weavers Football Club (AWFC) Board and the management team humbly ask for prayers and support from all indigenes of volta to bring back the love for football to the region and people of Ghana.