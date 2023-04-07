You are here: HomeSports2023 04 07Article 1745621

Sports News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Agbeko to fight for WBA title as undercard of Davis vs Garcia fight

Ghana's Sena Agbeko will step mount the ring on April 22nd as the undercard for Gervonta Davis' highly anticipated fight against Ryan Garcia.

Agbeko (27-2, 21 KOs) will be fighting undefeated David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) for his WBA Super Middleweight title in a twelve-round fight.

Agbeko is coming off a win against Isiah Steen last October and is looking to make a name for himself on the biggest stage in boxing.

The Ghanaian fighter has been in the sport for over 10 years and is looking to make a statement with a win against the undefeated Morrell Jr.

Agbeko has been training hard for this fight and is confident that he will be able to put on a show.

The Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia is one of the most anticipated fights of the year.



