Agbeko talks about J.J Rawlings, Dong King, and his unwavering desire to win another title on Sports Check

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's former Boxing World Champion, Joseph Agbeko is our guest on this edition of Sports Check.



In this edition, the two-time Bantamweight World Champion chronicles his journey as a well-accomplished boxer.



With a record of 43 fights which includes 38 wins, 28 by way of knockouts, and just 5 losses, Agbeko says his fight against Yonnhy Perez is his best fight ever.



Though boxing has been described by many as a dangerous sport, Agbeko thinks otherwise. To him, boxing can never cause one to go mad as perceived by many.



Despite being in his 40's the boxer who has accomplished a lot in the sport wants to get another shot at winning another world title before hanging his gloves.



With the Tokyo Olympic Games just a few months away, King Kong believes Ghana stands no chance of winning a medal at the games if authorities don't deliver on their mandate to the boxers.



In this reverting interview, Joseph Agbeko also shares his memories about the late former Ghana President JJ Rawlings as well as his fight against Abner Marhez and his former promoter Don King.



The former IBF and IBO champion also reveals the secrets to becoming a world champion and the reason why Africa is not regarded when it comes to staking a claim for boxing.



All these and more available in this exciting conversation with Joseph Agbeko.



Watch the video below:



