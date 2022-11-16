After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal forward Edward Keddar Nketiah a.k.a. Eddie Nketiah on Tuesday evening, November 15, landed at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA.



Media reports indicate that the player who failed to make the World Cup team England is in town to spend his holidays while his peers jet off to Qatar for the global football showpiece.



A footage sighted by GhanaWeb showed Nketiah draped with a Ghana flag while waving a small one, swarmed by a welcome party of excited dancers.



"Eddie Nketiah touched down in Ghana Tuesday night as comes home for the holidays," a Joy Sports report said, adding that he was welcomed by members of Ridge City Football Club players.



England manager, Gareth Southgate left out Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi from his Qatar squad. The duo were on the radar of the Ghana Football Association but they could not make their mind up in time for a nationality switch and to be considered for the Black Stars.



Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for the Black Stars despite featuring thrice for the Three Lions while Eddie Nketiah is yet to make a senior team appearance for England.



The Three Lions have been paired in Group B alongside the United States of America, Wales, and Iran and will be hoping to better their 4th place finish in the 2018 edition by making it out of the group.



