Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Afro-Arab Group boss pledges to support Bright Addae Foundation to honour former GFA boss

Business mogul Alhaji Salamu Amadu

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, an astute and renowned business mogul who serves as the Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies has pledged to support the Bright Addae Foundation to honour the former Ghana Football Association boss and CAF Executive Council Member Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi.



It would be recalled that the foundation through its Administrative/ Operations Manager Dickson Boadi hinted that as part of its activities, the foundation will customise exercise books to honour the former GFA & CAF scribe for the unflappable role he played during his tenure as leader of Ghana Football and again as CAF Executive Council Member.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his remarks commended the leadership of the Bright Addae Foundation for the laudable initiative they are embarking on and fully pledged to support them with more copies of the exercise books for school children in the Upper West Region where Lawyer Nyantakyi hails from.



"I consider myself as Bright Addae Foundation because we have a lot of projects together so there is no way I will sit idle. The foundation has my full support with respect to this laudable project which will put smiles on many faces. Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi deserves more than this and I want to assure you that together, we shall make it big to honour our hero who was cherished by the football world".



"The Bright Addae Foundation founded by my good brother Bright Addae is on course to achieve the aim, vision and the mission of the foundation," he added.



The Afro-Arab Group boss during the era of COVID-19 together with the Bright Addae Foundation donated bags of rice, tins of sardine, boxes of oil and PPEs to the Ghana Skate Soccer Association. He also extended his philanthropic hands to the Accra Girls Senior High School when news came out that the school had some COVID-19 cases. He donated thousands of nose mask, boxes of hand sanitiser, dozens of tissue among other items to the school located in Maamobi where he was born and bred.