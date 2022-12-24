Afriyie Barnieh has promised Hearts of Oak he will sign a new contract - Kwame Opare Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, is optimistic that poster boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will extend his contract with the 2022 MTN FA Cup champions.



Afriyie Barnieh, who became the second Accra Hearts of Oak player after Daniel Quaye to have made Ghana's final FIFA World Cup squad, is in his final days as a player for the Phobians as his contract, according to reports, will run out by the end of December 2022.



Amidst the controversies and the backlash, with many labeling him as ungrateful, Opare Addo has revealed that Barnieh has promised the hierarchy of the club that he will sign, and they are waiting for him to keep his word.



“Authorities have sat down with Afriyie Barnieh over his contract issues for a very long time."



“The player has made the club understand that he will sign the contract extension and we are patiently waiting for him to do so because he has promised the club.”



“We have always communicated with Barnieh’s agent and the player himself and the assurance has always been the same so we are only hopeful that the consistent assurance would materialize,” Opare Addo told Happy FM.



The Black Stars forward joined Accra Hearts of Oak as a free agent in 2020 as an additional package for the Phobians, who had completed the signing of Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, a player who shared the same agency with Barnieh at the time.



