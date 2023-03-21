Afriyie Barnieh called up to join Black Meteors camp ahead of Algeria clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Zurich striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has received a call-up to join the Black Meteors camp for the upcoming Africa U-23 Championship qualifiers against Algeria.



In February, Ghana's U23 technical team invited 24 players to begin preparations for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Barnieh, who is 21 years old, joined FC Zürich from Hearts of Oak during the winter transfer window and made his debut in the Swiss topflight over the weekend against FC Lugano.



Barnieh is the latest addition to the team, which includes Sporting CP's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, FC Nordsjaelland's Ernest Nuamah, CFR Cluj's Emmanuel Yeboah, and FK Jedinstvo Ub's Ibrahim Zubairu. Barnieh scored in both legs against Mozambique's Junior Mambas in the second round of qualifiers, securing the team's advancement to this stage.



The first leg of the final qualification round is scheduled for March 24th in Annaba, with the return leg taking place in Kumasi four days later.



The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, will be held in Morocco in June of this year.



The tournament determines which African countries qualify for the Olympic football tournament, with the top three teams qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Paris.