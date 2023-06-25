Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku to start: Black Meteors predicted lineup to face Congo in U-23 AFCON

Sports News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, is expected to put his best men forward for Ghana's 2023 U-23 Africa Youth Championship opener against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.



Skipper Daniel Afriyie alongside Fatawu Issahaku and Danad Ibrahim who were rested during the team's friendly against Zamalek would return to the lineup.



Highly-rated winger, Ernest Nuamah is also expected to start despite arriving late in camp due to his assignment with the Black Stars.



Ghana head into the game from a backdrop of a four-game unbeaten run, including the qualifiers.



They beat Algeria 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for the tournament before drawing one-all with Egypt and trashing Zamalek 4-2 in their friendly games.



With hopes of securing qualification to the Olympics Games for the first time since 2004, the Meteors will be hoping to get off to a good start at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.



The game is scheduled for 3:00 GMT kick-off time.



Below is Ghana U-23's preidcted line-up to face Congo:



Danlad Ibrahim

Aaron Essel

David Oppong

Nathaniel Adjei

Samuel Ashie Quaye

Emmanuel Essiam

Nsobila Dominic

Hafiz Ibrahim

Fatawu Issahaku

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Ernest Nuamah



