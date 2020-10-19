Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Afriyie Barnieh: Black Satellites captain keen on leading the team to success

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Ghana U-20 captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has indicated that he aims to lead the team to glory in the upcoming 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations tournament.



Nicknamed the Black Satellites, the team will participate in the WAFU tourney in neighboring Togo next month.



Recently after impressing in the camp of the team, Afriyie Barnieh has been named as the captain of the Ghana team.



Speaking in an interview, the Accra Hearts of Oak attacker has opened up on his goal to help the team achieve success.



“As the captain of the side, I am eager to ensure that we achieve success in the tournament in Togo as well as all the other international assignments that we will be engaged in from next year", Afriyie Barnieh said in an interview.



He continued, “We have been in camp for over a month now preparing for the WAFU tournament, and, our technical team has been of great assistance to us, taking us through our paces."



“With what I have observed so far, I can confidently conclude that all the boys in the camp are focused on the task ahead and, I am confident that we will return to Ghana with the trophy at the end of it all”.



The Ghana U-20 team is currently camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence under the supervision of coach Karim Zito.

