Afriyie Barnieh 8, Salisu 8: Black Stars players' ratings after Switzerland win

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An inspiring performance by the Black Stars earned Ghana a deserving 2-0 win over Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhani, United Arab Emirates.



Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo were on the scoresheet for Ghana in the win as they wrapped up preparations for the World Cup on a high.



The Black Stars had arguably their best performance in 2022 with brilliant team play and understanding. They were dominant from start to finish.



Here are the player ratings



Lawrence Ati-Zigi - 6



Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet in the game. He worked for the clean sheets making some good stops and was commanding in his area.



His ball-playing ability was also key for the team's passing sequence.



Tariq Lamptey - 8



Tariq Lamptey had a shaky start and was found out more than twice in the first half. Offensively, he was great moving forward but his defensive works had some question marks.





Daniel Amartey- 7



It was a good day in the office for the Leicester defender as he organized the defense well and was good at playing out from the back.



Switzerland were not threatening enough, hence he had fewer defensive duties to do. But he contributed a lot to the team build-up from the back.



Mohammed Salisu - 8



Salisu was in the mood and was solid. His partnership with Amartey appears to be perfect in a back four.



He scored Ghana's opener, which was his first goal in Ghana colours.



Baba Rahman - 6



Baba Rahaman had a decent game and proved why he is Ghana's best left-back currently.



He didn’t shy away from attack and also made good recoveries.



Salis Samed - 8



Salis had a debut to remember. He had his feet all over the field, winning and recycling possessions for the team.



He was superb and bossed the midfield and never got tired.



Elisha Owusu - 7.5



Elisha Owusu was the perfect complement for Salis. The two were stunning. Elisha kept everything simple while offering a passing line behind the Swiss press allowing a smooth transition.



On the ball, he never put a foot wrong. He had an amazing game.



Jordan Ayew - 6



Jordan Ayew also had an above-average performance. He combined really well with his teammates up front, playing the right pass and making good decisions on the ball that helped the team.



Andre Dede Ayew - 6



Andre Ayew put up an energetic performance even at age 32. He complimented the double pivot on defense duties and played it simple up front to keep the team on a front foot.



He had a good game.



Inaki Williams - 7



Inaki William continues to give glimpses of a top striker although Ghanaians still wait for his maiden Black Stars gaol.



He was close to scoring twice and was unlucky on both occasions. His mobility caused problems for the Swiss defense and he looked dangerous with his runs.



Afriyie Barnieh - 8



The Hearts of Oak striker is currently the talk of the town. He had an exceptional game on his first full debut for Ghana.



He did not shy away from attempting dribbles and looked confident on the ball.



He almost won the team a penalty after he nutmegged his maker and was brought down in the box but the referee waved play on.



SUBS



Antoine Semenyo - 7



Semenyo scored his first goal for the Black Stars after coming on in the second half.



He won an aerial duel and subsequently put Kamaldeen through whose initial effort got saved by the goalkeeper before Semeny scored from the rebound.



He used his body well in hold-up play and allowed the team to resort to long balls when under pressure.



He had a good cameo.



Kamaldeen Sulemana 6.5



The Stade Renne man was terrifying down the flank. He was unplayable and contributed to the second goal with a brilliant run.



Daniel Kofi Kyere 8



Daniel Kofi Kyere replaced Elisha Owusu and lifted the tempo of the game with his precise passing and ball carrying.



His set pieces were exquisite and Ghana got the opener from one.



Kamal Sowah 5



Kamal Sowah was decent. He created the first goal with an intelligent flick and almost set up another goal after putting Kamaldeen through on goal.



Alidu Seidu N/A



Joseph Aidoo N/A







Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below







