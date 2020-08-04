Sports News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Afriyie Ankrah boasts of being cleared by international audit firm

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has broken his silence on the controversial $200 coconut he allegedly bought during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



He said after the allegations, a forensic audit was conducted by one of the international audit firms but nothing was found against him.



The former Minister made the revelations in an interview on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, August 3.



“I survived forensic audit by Ernst & Young and there was nothing like buying coconut for $200.”



He further explained: “I was the only Minister who was put in public domain for four months.



“I survived the forensic audit and you [NPP] are even afraid of [Auditor General] Domelevo but I survived a forensic audit and nothing was found on me.”





