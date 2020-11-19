Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Afriyie Acquah sure of AFCON qualification

Ghana midfielder, Afriyie Acquah

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is sure of qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament despite shock defeat at the hands of Sudan.



Black Stars lost 1-0 in Omdurman after conceding a 92nd-minute goal scored by Abdelrahman Mohamed.



After three straight wins, a draw against North Africans would have ensured early qualification to Cameroon for Charles Akonnor's side.



Black Stars now have to avoid defeat in the last two games against Sao Tome and Principe (away) and South Africa (home) to progress.



“Of course I think the team can qualify but in football, things have changed so the most important thing is for us to work hard as a team and focus to qualify.”



“We have to perform well against Sao Tome and South Africa to seal our qualification,” he told reporters.



Acquah made a return to the team for the double-header against Sudan after over a year absent.



The Yeni Malatyaspor ace has been capped 36 times by Ghana.

