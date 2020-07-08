Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Afriyie Acquah scores debut goal as Yeni Malatyaspor stun Sivasspor at home

Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has scored his maiden goal for Yeni Malatyaspor as they stun Sivasspor at home in the Turkish Superlig.



The defensive midfielder scored the only goal of the fixture on Wednesday at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul stadium.



Acquah found the back of the net with the match-winner in 68th minute after connecting a pass from Frenchman Remi Walter.



The 28-year-old joined Yeni Malatyaspor at the beginning of the season from Serie A side Torino.



Acquah had to wait to net his debut goal for the in his 26th game of the season.



The vital away victory takes Yeni Malatyaspor from the relegation zone as they climb to the 13th position on the log.

