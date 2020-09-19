Sports News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Afriyie Acquah named Man of the Match in Yeni Malatyaspor home draw in Turkish Super Lig

Acquah Afriyie completed the most passes (39) in the match.

Afriyie Acquah was named Man of the Match in Yeni Malatyaspor's 1-1 home draw with Goztepe on Friday night in the Turkish Super Lig.



He bossed the midfield with his mastery as he lasted the entire duration of the match at the Yeni Malatya Stadyumu.



According to the football App FotMob, Acquah completed the most passes (39) in the match.



Yeni Malatyaspor have one point from their opening two matches but the Ghana international says there is no need to panic.



''Yes, it is a good start and I will say our first game wasn't bad- we played well but we lost the game,'' Acquah said in a post match



Our mentality was to win this game because we were playing home and we had the confidence.



''Inside (dressing room) when we were coming to the pitch, we decided to win this match but we couldn't win. The most important thing is that we played well and everybody did his job on the pitch.''

