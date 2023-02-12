Afriyie Acquah marks Al Quwa Al Jawiya debut in Iraqi Premier League win

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Afriyie Acquah played his first match for Iraqi side Al Quwa Al Jawiya on Friday, 10 February 2023.



The experienced midfielder was making a return to action in 15 months after terminating his contract with Saudi top-flight side Al Batin.



His presence on the field helped Al Quwa Al Jawiya to secure a 2-1 win on the road against Al Karkh.



The 31-year-old lasted 75 minutes on his debut as the Falcons returned to the summit of the Iraqi Premier League.



After 16 rounds of matches, Al Quwa Al Jawiya are tied on 32 points with Al Kahraaba but are on top of the table with goal difference.