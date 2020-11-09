Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Afriyie Acquah delighted with Black Stars recall

Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah

Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has said that he is "extremely happy" to be recalled into the senior national team.



The 28-year-old who is in top form for the Turkish Super Lig side is returning to the Black Stars team for the first time since the 2019 Nations Cup.



“Anytime that I am invited to play for the national team I am always happy," he told Sportsworldghana.com.



"The feeling is always great and I know that many Ghanaians appreciate my inclusion in the Black Stars because I always try to give my best to help the team. I am extremely happy to be back."



Afriyie Acquah added: “I always try to do my best for the team. I am going to do the same job I have been doing for the team. To play well and help the team win the game."



"I want to help the team to qualify for the AFCON as we try to win the tournament this time around. We reached the finals in 2015 and have made a couple of semifinals appearances and now the most important thing for us is to try to win the AFCON for our country. This is what I am looking forward to achieving with the team.”

