Afriyie Acquah appointed deputy captain at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Soccer News of Sunday, 20 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah has been appointed deputy captain at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 28-year-old joined last season on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Serie A side Empoli and has been a firm staple of the side.
His mastery in midfield has made him one of the best midfielders in the Turkish top-flight.
Before the start of the new season, head coach Hamza Hamzao?lu appointed Acquah as his second-in-command on the pitch.
Last season, he scored one goal in 27 league appearances.
