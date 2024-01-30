You are here: HomeSports2024 01 30Article 1913928

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Africans descend on UK-based media house for 'false and racist' report about Ivory Coast-Senegal game

Seri in action for Ivory Coast during the match

A report by UK-based news outlet Daily Mail on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Ivory Coast and Senegal has stirred up rage among some Africans on social media who have accused the media house of unfair and racist-driven reportage.

Ivory Coast and Senegal sold out a great spectacle of football that ended with the host nation kicking out the defending champions 5-4 via penalty shootout.

Interestingly however, the Daily Mail story focused on a mere incident where the referee had to resort to the Video Assistant Referee to make a call on a penalty incident.

The Daily Mail in their haste to denigrate the AFCON which had enjoyed some great praise for the impressive level of officiating reported that Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe was booked for diving in the incident but the match report indicates that the booking was for Christian Kouame for dissent.

The false reportage on the Pepe incident coupled with the emphasis on just one incident has ignited anger within Africans who question the inspiration behind the reportage.

Africans from Ghana, Nigeria and others have descended heavily on the media house and accused them of racism.

They argue that the standard of officiating in the AFCON is way better than the Premier League and that instead of the false reportage.

Hosts Ivory Coast eliminated champions Senegal in the latest shocker instalment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Elephants on Monday (January 29) took on the red-hot Teranga Lions in a round-of-16 game played at Stade de Yamoussoukro.

The Ivorians, came into the game with an interim coach, having suffered consecutive defeats to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

In 90 minutes of the game, a strike from Habib Diallo was cancelled out by a penalty kick converted by Frank Kessie.

After a goalless extra time, the game had to be separated through a penalty shootout.

The hosts showed class and secured a 5-4 win to knock out Senegal while advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.

























