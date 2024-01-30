Africans descend on UK-based media house for 'false and racist' report about Ivory Coast-Senegal game

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A report by UK-based news outlet Daily Mail on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Ivory Coast and Senegal has stirred up rage among some Africans on social media who have accused the media house of unfair and racist-driven reportage.



Ivory Coast and Senegal sold out a great spectacle of football that ended with the host nation kicking out the defending champions 5-4 via penalty shootout.



Interestingly however, the Daily Mail story focused on a mere incident where the referee had to resort to the Video Assistant Referee to make a call on a penalty incident.



The Daily Mail in their haste to denigrate the AFCON which had enjoyed some great praise for the impressive level of officiating reported that Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe was booked for diving in the incident but the match report indicates that the booking was for Christian Kouame for dissent.



The false reportage on the Pepe incident coupled with the emphasis on just one incident has ignited anger within Africans who question the inspiration behind the reportage.



Africans from Ghana, Nigeria and others have descended heavily on the media house and accused them of racism.



They argue that the standard of officiating in the AFCON is way better than the Premier League and that instead of the false reportage.



Hosts Ivory Coast eliminated champions Senegal in the latest shocker instalment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Elephants on Monday (January 29) took on the red-hot Teranga Lions in a round-of-16 game played at Stade de Yamoussoukro.



The Ivorians, came into the game with an interim coach, having suffered consecutive defeats to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.



In 90 minutes of the game, a strike from Habib Diallo was cancelled out by a penalty kick converted by Frank Kessie.



After a goalless extra time, the game had to be separated through a penalty shootout.



The hosts showed class and secured a 5-4 win to knock out Senegal while advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.









Stop it!!! AFCON’s usage of VAR needs to be studied by EPL management — Samson Babajide Fayoyiwa (@Emperorpapillo) January 30, 2024

Whats wrong with you people ???? ???? how does this make news ???? — Bolaji Adeyanju ???????? ???????? (@bjgunner) January 29, 2024

Una don start ooo, he didn't booked Nicolas Pepe for diving .

The referee is more competent than premier league and some european referees .

The penalty was awarded. Christain Kouame was booked for complained and not pepe — LIVELYSTONE (@NICKY_D_LIVELYS) January 29, 2024

Card was given to Kouame not Pepe and it's for Argument. Again... How's that a News? In PL happens every day. pic.twitter.com/qDXOOWqars — BlueSoldiers FC ???????? (@BlueSoldiersFC) January 30, 2024

He didn't booked Nicolas Pepe for diving...

Christain Kouame was yellow carded for complaining and not Pepe. Bc of the physicality of the game the referee waited for the var to interview but I see no reason why he didn't give the pk once. — Sessi ObaFemi ???????? (@Sessi77) January 30, 2024

Now English media have started, always looking for something negative to write about, why don't you write about all the good things that have happened in Afcon since it began? Infact these Afcon referres are 10 times better than your part timers — Agidho Odhiambo, AG???????????? (@agibro_7) January 30, 2024

Lies. He didn't book Pepe but his teammate for dissent. Trying to throw mud at the superb performance by AFCON refs and VAR compared to the rubbish we see in the EPL. EPL VAR would've gone with the referee's wrong decision. — Sigananda (@jolikaqakeza) January 29, 2024

What the heck is “AFCON referee”? https://t.co/0aSiSPjBCw — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 30, 2024

Thank God we've being paying full attention to AFCON ourselves.. VAR overturned the decision. The officiating this tournament has been X10 better than what we see every week in the premier league. Your agenda won't a end on our watch. https://t.co/l6G05Rx37t — Santi™ (@ThePeakSanti) January 30, 2024

They have been waiting for that "Gotcha moment" all tournament long ????



VAR corrected the decision, something the English refs can learn from???? https://t.co/3TB8rvRH4N — Tosin Akingba™ (@venusakingba) January 30, 2024

If the Premier League referees were better and knew how to use VAR, PGMOL wouldn't have released the conversation that ensued among referees twice this season. https://t.co/YQIke89Tvb — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) January 30, 2024