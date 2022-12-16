'African team' France must win World Cup to save us from noise pollution - Ronaldo fans

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Ronaldo and Messi fans have taken to social media to express their feelings regarding Sunday's final in Qatar.



France defeated Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to set a date with Argentina in this edition of the Fifa World Cup final.



The South Americans advanced after emerging 3-0 victors against Croatia in the first semi-final on Tuesday, giving Lionel Messi a chance to win his maiden World Cup title.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Morocco after falling by a solitary goal, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo might retire without tasting a World Cup triumph.



A section of football lovers from the continent feels the French team should win it since the majority of their players' roots are from Africa.



Brazil & Ronaldo fans rooting for France



I know all of the Brazil and Ronaldo fans are for France. But there are strong indications that Argentina will win - Endire Boge



France to save world from Messi fans?



The win against Morocco is not enough. France should play their best to save the world from noise pollution - Michael Aduni



France should do it for Africa



Please help me defeat Argentina, and do it for Africa I know it will not be an easy game but I trust France to beat them back to back - Ifeanyi Oledibe



Good luck Mbappe



Even without Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and others. This is incredible. Good luck Kylian Mbappe. Just try and win the Cup and you are forgiven by the Madrid fans - Okoro Kingsley



France not guaranteed victory



I am happy for France. But that doesn't mean they will win it - Dammy Cruz



Argentina to win it



Argentina is winning this World Cup; Morocco wasted chances and were inexperienced. France play badly - Humble Abdul



Messi better than Ronaldo?



We thank Ronaldo fans for their confirmation that Messi is the best player in history - Abanga Dominic



'African' France?

France is the only African country that made it to the final. Africa must win - Oriz Ayebo