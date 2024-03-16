Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Team Ghana have climbed into the top ten on the 2023 African Games medals table after winning 21 medals on Friday, March 15, 2026.



The host now sit 7th on the ladder, moving five places up following their outstanding performance in the Armwrestling event.



Ghana's Armwrestling team won a staggering 21 medals, including 4 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze to take Ghana's tally to 26 medals in total, 5 gold,13 silver and 8 bronze.



Ghana had their first medal sweep in the Mixed Martial Arts competition, but the 9 medals won could not be added to the country's tally on the medal table because it is a demonstration sport.



Currently, Egypt lead the medal table with 144 medals, Nigeria are second with 66, South Africa are third with 87, Algeria sit fourth with 88, Tunisia are fifth with 59, Mauritius are sixth 20, Ghana are seventh with 26, Eritrea occupy the eighth position with 11, Madagascar are ninth with 13, while Morocco completes the top ten with 15 medals.



Countries that have more gold medals but fewer in total are ranked higher on the table.







EE/OGB