African Games: Watch how Nigeria's Obanla gave Ghana's Abubakari Winnie proper 'beatings' in MMA

Nigerian fighter, Joy Obanla won gold in the 65kg category of the Mixed Martial Arts competition at the African Games on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



The victory of the Nigeria MMA fighter ended the hopes of Ghana’s Abubakari Winnie, who was literally given brutal beatings in the contest.



The final fight of the competition saw Joy Obanla showing proper dominance with her ferocious punches that cornered the Ghanaian fighter.



The umpire of the fight had to step in to prevent further beatings of the Ghanaian fighter, who seemed to have had no answer to the onslaught by the Nigerian.



The Mixed Martial Arts competition was, however, a positive outing for Ghana, with the country winning nine medals from various weight categories.



Ghana won 1 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals in the MMA to become the most decorated country in the sporting discipline at the Games.



The medals did not contribute to Ghana’s ranking on the medal table as MMA is deemed a ‘demonstration sport’ in the African Games.



Currently, Ghana has won 5 official medals, including 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.



The host nation, as a result, sits 14th on the medals table, led by Egypt, who have amassed 115 medals so far.



Watch the fight below



