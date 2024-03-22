African Games: I’ll rate the tournament nine out of ten – Mustapha Ussif

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif says the 13th edition of the African Games has been overall very successful.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, the minister explained there has not been any activity without challenges.



“Once you are the leader, you take the credit and whatever comes with it. So I take full responsibility but overall and in general this tournament has been very successful. I will rate the tournament nine out of ten. For example, you have a lot of excellent podiums but because of one venue of the competition the podium did not arrive early for the medals to be given and the officials improvised a podium for them to use because of that we’ve failed, no.



“I don’t think people are looking for my downfall but as Ghanaians, we will look for faults, but there are no games in the world where there are no challenges. There will definitely be challenges here and there but once you identify those challenges you try to solve them,” Mr. Ussif stated.



According to the minister, Ghana has made history with the medal won in the ongoing 13th edition of the African Games.



The Minister explained that despite the hitches with the games Ghana is making history with the number of medals won so far.



He also predicted that Ghana may win 60 medals considering the number of trophy zones the nation finds itself with the rest of the games.