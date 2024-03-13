African Games: Ghana wins nine medals in a day

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Team Ghana had a clean sweep in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event at the ongoing 2023 African Games, winning nine medals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



Ghana won 1 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals in the event to become the most decorated country in the sporting discipline.



However, the 9 medals could not be added to the country's tally on the medal table because the MMA is a 'demonstration sport' at the Games.



Currently, Ghana have won 5 official medals including 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.



The host nation, as a result, sit 12th on the medals table led by Egypt who have amassed 94 medals after 5 days into the Games.





