African Games: Ghana faces tough opponents in men’s and women’s football tournaments

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: GNA

The draw for the African Games Football Tournaments has been held with hosts Ghana set to face some tough opponents in both the men’s and women’s competitions.



The Black Satellites who would represent Ghana at the upcoming African Games have been paired with Benin, Congo, and The Gambia.



Nigeria, who are in Group B, have been paired with South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda, and Tunisia.



Aside from Ghana, these eight teams secured qualification after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON held in Egypt.



In the women’s draw, Ghana, who were seeded in Group A, will come up against the likes of Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia.



The Black Princesses, who recently booked qualification to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, would represent Ghana at the African Games.



In Group B, Nigeria have been paired with Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon.



Ghana will host the 13th African Games from Friday, March 8 – Saturday, March 23, 2024, with over 3500 elite athletes from 54 countries expected to compete in various sporting disciplines.