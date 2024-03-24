African Games: Check out how Nigeria dominated medal haul in athletics

Sports News of Sunday, 24 March 2024
Team Nigeria established itself as an athletics powerhouse at the just-ended African Games hosted by Ghana.
Despite finishing second overall on the medals table with 120 medals well behind first-lace Egypt's 186, Nigeria topped the medal table relative to athletics.
Official records at the end of the games showed that Nigeria amassed a total of 22 medals in athletics - 11 gold, six silver and five bronze.
Ethiopia came second with 18 medals (7 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze).
South Africa completed the top 3 with 11 medals (7 gold, a silver and 3 bronze).
The hosts, Ghana, placed fifth with three gold, two silver and a bronze.
The games officially closed on March 23, 2024.
See the full list below:
