African Games: Bukom Banku’s son earns controversial win over Congolese opponent

Ghanaian boxer, Abubakar Kamoko had to dig very deep to earn a controversial win over his Congolese opponent, Nathan Nlandu in their fight at the 2023 African Games on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



The semifinal fight for Abu Kamoko, the son of popular boxer, Bukom Banku saw the Ghanaian claim a 4-3 win over his opponent to reach the final of the Men’s 86kg fight.



Tilapia started the fight on a very good note landing some great punches as Nathan repeatedly fired blanks.



After a blistering start and earning significant points in the first two rounds, fatigue set in for Tilapia as he had to rely on the ropes to get the clock ticking away and to escape from the flurry of punches a resurgent Nlandu was dishing.



Tilapia on several occasions had to grip his opponent to take a long breath and save himself from a knockout.



At one point, the Ghanaian boxer pulled his opponent to the ground with him forcefully.



Finally, when the bell went for the end of the bout, the boxer lay in the ring for a while before resuming to entertain the fans with his comic dance.



Tilapia will now fight to win a gold medal in the final on Friday March, 22, 2024.



