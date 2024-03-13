African Games: Black Satellites go top of Group A after comfortable win over Gambia

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Black Satellites of Ghana recorded their first in the men’s football competition at the ongoing African Games.



The win for the Black Satellites puts Ghana’s U-20 football team on the verge of qualification for the next round, as they now top Group A with four points.



The other group encounter between Benin and Congo ended in a goalless stalemate, with both having accumulated two points each from the first two matches while Gambia is bottom with a point.



Black Satellites talisman Musibau Aziz put Ghana ahead in the 13th minute with a superb strike to ease the nerves of the home supporters.



The Black Satellites, despite their dominance in the first half, couldn’t capitalise on the numerous opportunities that fell for them but maintained their lead into halftime.



Abdul Aziz Issah doubled the lead for Ghana in the early stages of the second half with a cool, composed finish from close range, much to the delight of the fans at Accra Sports Stadium.



Musibau Aziz had a great opportunity to make it three for the host after the referee awarded them a penalty, but the prodigy missed from 12 yards.



Things became a little nerve-wracking for the host country after Gambia pulled a goal back through Ebima Ceesay in the 83rd minute.



But substitute Jerry Afriyie ensured Ghana secured all three points after he delivered a stunning strike on the 90th-minute mark.



Ghana would face Benin in their last group encounter as a win or draw would secure a spot in the next round of the competition.



