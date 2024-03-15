African Games 2023: Team Ghana wins 12 medals in Armwrestling

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Team Ghana have enjoyed yet another medal haul as they claimed 12 medals in the Armwrestling event at the 2023 African Games on Friday, March 15, 2024.
Team Ghana had their first medal haul in the Mixed Martial Arts competition but the 9 medals won could not be added to the country's tally on the medal table because it is a demonstration sport.
However, all 11 medals won in the Armwrestling event will be added to Ghana's medal table, taking the tally to 16.
Ghana won two gold medals, five silver medals, and five bronze medals in the various weight categories of Armwrestling at the Games.
Blessing Abeka won Ghana's first gold medal in the event after outmuscling compatriot Phildaus Bukari in the women's 60kg category.
Whereas Edward Asamoah claimed Ghana's second gold on the day after emerging champions in the Men's 90kg.
Results
Women 55kg
Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) - gold
Rachel Lankai (Ghana) - silver
Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) - bronze
Women 60 kg
Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold
Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) - silver
Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) - bronze
Women 65kg
Marie Laleye (Benin) - gold
Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) - silver
55kg men final
Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) - gold
Daniel Acquah (Ghana) - silver
Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) - bronze
Men 60kg final
Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) - gold
Henry Otoo (Ghana) - silver
Abdul Issahak (Ghana) - bronze
90kg men
Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold
Patrick Anzoye - Silver
Issah (GHANA) - bronze
