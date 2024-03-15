African Games 2023: Team Ghana wins 12 medals in Armwrestling

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Team Ghana have enjoyed yet another medal haul as they claimed 12 medals in the Armwrestling event at the 2023 African Games on Friday, March 15, 2024.



Team Ghana had their first medal haul in the Mixed Martial Arts competition but the 9 medals won could not be added to the country's tally on the medal table because it is a demonstration sport.



However, all 11 medals won in the Armwrestling event will be added to Ghana's medal table, taking the tally to 16.



Ghana won two gold medals, five silver medals, and five bronze medals in the various weight categories of Armwrestling at the Games.



Blessing Abeka won Ghana's first gold medal in the event after outmuscling compatriot Phildaus Bukari in the women's 60kg category.



Whereas Edward Asamoah claimed Ghana's second gold on the day after emerging champions in the Men's 90kg.





Results



Women 55kg



Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) - gold



Rachel Lankai (Ghana) - silver



Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) - bronze



Women 60 kg



Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold



Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) - silver



Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) - bronze



Women 65kg



Marie Laleye (Benin) - gold



Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) - silver



55kg men final



Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) - gold



Daniel Acquah (Ghana) - silver



Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) - bronze



Men 60kg final



Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) - gold



Henry Otoo (Ghana) - silver



Abdul Issahak (Ghana) - bronze



90kg men



Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold



Patrick Anzoye - Silver



Issah (GHANA) - bronze







