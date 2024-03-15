You are here: HomeSports2024 03 15Article 1921674

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African Games 2023: Team Ghana wins 12 medals in Armwrestling

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Armwrestling African Games Armwrestling African Games

Team Ghana have enjoyed yet another medal haul as they claimed 12 medals in the Armwrestling event at the 2023 African Games on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Team Ghana had their first medal haul in the Mixed Martial Arts competition but the 9 medals won could not be added to the country's tally on the medal table because it is a demonstration sport.

However, all 11 medals won in the Armwrestling event will be added to Ghana's medal table, taking the tally to 16.

Ghana won two gold medals, five silver medals, and five bronze medals in the various weight categories of Armwrestling at the Games.

Blessing Abeka won Ghana's first gold medal in the event after outmuscling compatriot Phildaus Bukari in the women's 60kg category.

Whereas Edward Asamoah claimed Ghana's second gold on the day after emerging champions in the Men's 90kg.


Results

Women 55kg

Mausi Zannu (Nigeria) - gold

Rachel Lankai (Ghana) - silver

Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) - bronze

Women 60 kg

Blessing Abeka (GHANA)- gold

Phildaus Bukari (GHANA) - silver

Eugenia Ntow (GHANA) - bronze

Women 65kg

Marie Laleye (Benin) - gold

Roselyn Lartey (GHANA) - silver

55kg men final

Omar Ibrahim (Egypt) - gold

Daniel Acquah (Ghana) - silver

Sanaa Abdul Somed (Ghana) - bronze

Men 60kg final

Mohammed Elmeligly (Egypt) - gold

Henry Otoo (Ghana) - silver

Abdul Issahak (Ghana) - bronze

90kg men

Edward Asamoah (Ghana)- gold

Patrick Anzoye - Silver

Issah (GHANA) - bronze



EE/EK

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment