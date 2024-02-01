African Games 2023: Black Princesses to face Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Princesses of Ghana have been drawn in group A alongside Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia in the women's draw for the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.



The draw took place in Abidjan on Thursday, February 1, 2024.



Ghana will kick off their campaign against Tanzania, followed by matches against Uganda and Ethiopia in the other group A games.



The eight teams participating in the women's football category will compete from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Ghana.



The Black Princesses, who recently secured qualification to the U-20 FIFA World Cup, are determined to make a strong impression in the tournament, with coach Yusif Basigi expressing confidence in his team's abilities.



"We have a good blend of experienced and young players, and we are looking forward to the challenge," he said.



The African Games is a prestigious international multi-sport event, and the women's football competition promises to be an exciting display of talent and skill.



African Games starts on Friday, March 8 and ends on Saturday, March 23.