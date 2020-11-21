Soccer News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Keta Sunset Sports

African Beach Soccer Champions receives major boast ahead of league season.

Franklin Koku Djisam presenting the items to Adjahoe of Keta Sunset

Franklin Koku Djisam, a USA-based Ghanaian banker and philanthropist has donated beach soccer balls, media equipment and an undisclosed cash amount to current African and three times Ghana Beach Soccer Champions Sunset Sports Keta.



The gesture by Mr. Djisam is probably the biggest donation made to a beach soccer club in Ghana by an individual since the inception of the sports about 10 years ago.



Sunset Sports Keta, Ghana’s most successful beach soccer club, have gained a lot of attention especially from natives of Keta and Anlo State in the Volta Region for their exploits in the Ghana league and Africa.



Making the Presentations, Mr. Djisam, a long time supporter of the club, expressed delight at the pace of growth of the sports in his home community and congratulated Sunset Sports Keta for being at the forefront of beach soccer in Ghana and Africa.



“I am really proud of what you have achieved by always putting Keta in the news. This is commendable and your sports has the potential to be a major revenue source through sports tourism. You deserve all the support and I am hoping to continue to support the club. Per your records, I believe you will get to play in the next World Winners Cup with the necessary support and hard work”.



CEO of the club Dzidodo Adjahoe said he is overwhelmed by the gesture by Mr. Djisam and stated that this will serve as a major boost for the club during a difficult period and remains hopeful the gesture will spur the team to greater heights.



Sunset Sports Keta is a record three times Ghana Beach Soccer Champions and currently hold Africa’s most prestigious beach soccer championship, Copa Lagos.



The Keta based club are in training ahead of the new Ghana Beach Soccer Season.

