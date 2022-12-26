African Basketball Festival: Ghana whip Nigeria in ceremonial match

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After succumbing to a Thomas Partey goal in the World Cup play-off in March, Nigeria had were presented a chance to get on over Ghana when a select side from the country met a Ghanaian select side in a ceremonial basketball match on Friday, December 23, 2022.



Unfortunately for the Nigerians, their team could not master any positive result as they lost to Ghana by a point.



At the end of the highly-patronized match played at the Bukom Boxing Arena, the Ghanaian team won 33-32 against Nigeria.



Prior to the fiercely contested game, the basketball team for the Ghana Immigration Service had overpowered a select team from France with a 33-30 victory.



The GIS team came from behind to snatch victory from the French who made a blistering start to the match.



The event which was christened African Basketball Festival was organized by RITE Sports under the auspices of the Beyond the Return secretariat.



The festival was a blend of entertainment, fashion, and sport as musician Edem and dancer, Kobby Rana entertained the crowd with some good music.



Beatiful Beneath and Elikem Kumordzie provided fashion lovers with some excitement on the night.



Speaking to the press after the event, Yaw Sakyi Afari, the Chief Executive Officer of RITE Sports commended the partners, stakeholders and patrons for their role in helping his outfit deliver a great show.



He indicated his satisfaction with the event saying ‘ We are happy with the performance of the teams, officials and all partners. Looking at the excitement generated from the second edition, we are confident next year which has more countries participating will be more fun and rewarding for both teams and patrons with a number of days of extended ‘.



"We thank our sponsors, fashion houses, musicians, Ghana Basketball Association, Beyond The Return office, Team Coordinators and all who played a role in ensuring the success of the show".



The festival also enjoyed support from GLICO, Ebony Condoms, Sprite , Caveman Watches and the French Embassy.



