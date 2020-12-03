Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Goztepe interested in Andre Ayew deal

Manchester United to offer Bailly in a swap deal for Torres:



Manchester United are planning to include Eric Bailly in a deal to sign £60m-rated Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, according to Teamtalk.



Bailly left Villarreal in 2016 to join Jose Mourinho's Red Devils but after his bright start, the Ivorian defender suffered a number of injuries which has left his career at Old Trafford in the balance.



The 26-year-old is said to be available with Phil Jones if Villarreal will consider his permanent or temporary return as a sweetener in any Torres' deal.



Lyon monitoring Nigerian striker:



Ligue 1 club Lyon have set their sights on a Nigerian striker in Switzerland.



Le10Sport claims Lagos-born star Aiyegun Tosin is a target for Rudi Garcia's side but they are yet to make a move ahead of the January transfer window.



The FC Zurich forward has scored a goal after five appearances in the Swiss top-flight this season and he joins Leicester City's Algerian attacker Islam Slimani in Les Gones' wanted list.



Goztepe interested in Andre Dede Ayew deal:



Goztepe has held positive preliminary transfer talks with representatives of Swansea City captain Andre Ayew, according to Fotomac.



The 30-year-old has been one of the outstanding players in Steve Cooper's side this campaign with six goals with 14 appearances in the Championship.



Ayew spent the 2018-19 season in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce where he scored five goals after 29 games during his loan stint from Swansea.

