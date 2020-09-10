Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Africa will be difficult for our two clubs - Coach JE Sarpong

Veteran Coach , J E Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph E. Sarpong has said that it will be difficult for Ghana's Africa representatives for the 2020/2021 season to make a meaningful impact.



Sarpong believes Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold are not in a good position to compete with the 'big boys' on the continent.



The two clubs confirmed their participation in the Caf inter-clubs competitions this week.



Asante Kotoko will play in Champions League while Ashgold represents Ghana in Confederation Cup.



"It is difficult to speak the truth in this country. Some years back I advised Kotoko reject Africa and use the money for infrastructural development so they can venture into Africa in the following but didn’t mind me," Sarpong told Kumasi-based Silver FM.



“So if the opportunity has come again for them to go and the supporters are backing them we have to also support it. But I think they just want to go and take part and come back because looking at their competitors like TP Mazembe, Al Ahly and others they are well prepared and their league is ongoing”



“It will be very difficult for Kotoko and Ashantigold to make a meaningful impact because they won’t get time to prepare for the competition."

