Africa Games 2023: AU delegation calls on Sports Minister

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A delegation of the African Union Technical Committee for the Organisation of African Games (TCAG), has, on Saturday, June 5, called on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif at his office in Accra.



Led by the Chairman of TCAG, Stanley Mutoya, the AU delegation discussed with the Sports Minister and the Ghana 2023 African Games LOC, Ghana's preparations towards hosting the Games.



Speaking at the meeting, the Sports Minister briefed the AU delegation on Ghana's preparations and steps being taken by the government of Ghana towards a successful hosting of the African Games.



Mustapha Ussif also used the opportunity to reiterate the commitment of the government of Ghana towards, not only hosting the tournament but also delivering one of the best African Games ever.



The AU delegation also expressed delight at Ghana's commitment to delivering a successful tournament and urged Ghana to do everything possible to stage a memorable tournament.



The AU delegation assured Ghana that it is not in the country to find faults with Ghana's preparations and readiness, but they are rather in the country as partners, especially to encourage the LOC and liaise with them to ensure a successful tournament.



The delegation also reiterated the AU's confidence in Ghana to deliver the best games in the history of the African Games.



Also at the meeting was the 2023 African Ganes Local Organising Committee Chairman, Dr. Kweku Ofosu Asare, and other members of the LOC.



The AU Sports Commission is in the country for about a week, and they will also call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo next week before they depart.