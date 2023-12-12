Africa Basketball Festival: We will beat University of Ghana - Accra Technical University coach

Basketball of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The inclusion of the much-anticipated game between the University of Ghana (UG) and Accra Technical University (ATU) at the 2023 Africa Basketball Festival (ABF) has generated conversation not just on the two (2) campuses but also amongst sports fans.



Basketball rivalries can bring a lot of intensity and passion to the sports community. Rivalries often add an extra layer of excitement to games, with fans eagerly anticipating the matchups between the two (2)universities. Whether it's a historic rivalry or a newer one, these games tend to have a special significance for both the players and the fans.



The air is charged with excitement, and a palpable buzz has enveloped the students, faculty, and fans alike. The rivalry between the University of Ghana (UG) and Accra Technical University (ATU) has reached a fever pitch, and the upcoming clash on the court promises to be nothing short of legendary.



In the last few weeks, Coach Eric Ofori, Technical Director of the Accra Technical University has hit hard at Coach Eric Ankamah, Coach of the University of Ghana calling UG a no match for his institution. While I was away from ATU, I was told that the University of Ghana had a field day beating all teams they met at the UPAC Basketball Championship. Their nemesis is back and they know we will beat them, he said.



Coach Eric Ofori added that basketball goes beyond what happens on the day. University has enjoyed for too long and its time to end that reign. They have won three (3) out of the five (5) encounters and its time to equal the score.



In a sharp response, the coach of University of Ghana Coach Eric Ankamah intimated that we know Accra Technical University very well. They are like our wives so they can shout and scream but they know how it will end. We are eagerly waiting for Sunday 17th December to silence them.



Fans from both universities are expected to pack the Bukom Boxing Arena on Sunday 17th December from 3pm, creating an electric atmosphere that will undoubtedly add to the intensity of the game. The rivalry extends beyond the court, with students, alumni, and supporters passionately displaying their school colors and rallying behind their respective teams. This clash promises to be a showcase of not only athletic prowess but also the vibrant spirit and camaraderie that define the collegiate experience.



The 2023 Africa Basketball Festival has teams from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Liberia forming the Africa Contest and USA, France and Great Britain forming the International Contest. The event takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December from 3pm. Get your ticket by dialing *713*33*80# and follow @RealABF on socials for more updates.



The event is sponsored by Glico General, GOIL PLC, Caveman Watches, GoldGod Entertaiment, Kenpong Travel & Tours and Lucozade. Partners include Beyond The Return Office, Ghana Basketball Association, GTV Sports +, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, Lifestyle TV, Adom FM, KobbyKyei News, Nkonkonsa.Com, Celebrities Arena, Ghanaweb and Oman FM.